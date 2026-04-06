Ravens' offseason workouts begin with Jackson, Henry, and team leaders present

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Monday marked the first day of the Ravens' offseason workout program under head coach Jesse Minter.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson attended day one, along with Derrick Henry, Trey Hendrickson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, and more.

Video clips show the team executing multiple different exercises, including Jackson, who many speculated might not show up.

QB1 setting the tone‼️ pic.twitter.com/LQ47SBQ2Gy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 6, 2026

Attendance from Jackson and other team leaders shows a bright spot for a Ravens team looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season.

Coach Minter has spoken about connecting with players, emphasizing that the work put in prior to the beginning of the program was all designed to get the players comfortable and ready to return to the building.

"We want to create an environment where we capture the players, and they feel like they're getting a lot out of it. So we put a lot of time and energy into that, and we're excited for it to get started," Coach Minter said during the annual NFL Owners' Meetings.

On day one, the Ravens are limited to meetings and strength and conditioning only.

The next phase of offseason workouts will be the voluntary minicamp, which is set for April 21 and will run through April 23.

OTA offseason workouts begin on May 18, with mandatory minicamp set for June 8.