Ravens mourn loss of O.J. Brigance

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — O.J. Brigance, one of the most treasured members in Baltimore Ravens franchise history, died Monday after a 19-year battle with ALS. He was 56 years old.

A former Ravens player and front office member, Brigance and his wife founded the Brigance Brigade Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money and awareness in the fight against ALS.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter reflected on his relationship with Brigance, which began when Minter was a defensive assistant in Baltimore.

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"When I first got hired here the first time, he sent me an email, and then we sort of started exchanging some emails every so often about different things throughout the season. The strength that that guy showed, I mean he's everything that you want this organization to be about," Minter said.

On the field, Brigance will be remembered as a Super Bowl champion who made the first tackle of Super Bowl 35, and as a Grey Cup champion after winning a title with the CFL's Baltimore Stallions in 1995.

Minter said the way Brigance fought ALS off the field will continue to offer perspective for the team.

"You know when you feel like you're having a bad day or you feel like dealing with something, just take a look. The mindset that he really attacked his adversity with. Probably adversity might not even be the right word, I don't think he looked at it like that," Minter said.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell also spoke publicly for the first time since training camp began, addressing a difficult offseason. His mother was found dead earlier this summer, and his brother was charged with her murder in early July.

Despite possible thoughts of retirement, Campbell said the game he loves has kept him going.

"I love the game of football a lot. The training was adjusted a little bit, it was a little harder to train, but as far as football goes I love this game a lot and this is a very fun place for me to be and so playing football has been great for me," Campbell said.

Campbell enters his 19th NFL season, his fourth with the Ravens after previously playing in Baltimore from 2020-2022.

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