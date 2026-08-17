BALTIMORE — O.J. Brigance, a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, has passed away at the age of 56 after a courageous battle with ALS, the Baltimore Ravens announced Monday.

O.J. Brigance, a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, dies at 56 after battle with ALS O.J. Brigance, a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, dies at 56

Brigance joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, becoming a special teams standout and recording the first tackle in Super Bowl XXXV during the opening kickoff.

After a seven-year NFL career, Brigance transitioned to the Ravens' front office in 2004, leading the team's player engagement department for multiple years.

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Brigance was diagnosed with ALS in 2007, prompting him and his wife, Chanda, to establish the Brigance Brigade Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for the fight against ALS.

Over the years, the foundation has improved the quality of life for people battling ALS and their families by providing access to support services, essential equipment, and resource guidance.

A signature event held by the foundation was the Brigance Brigade 5K Run, featuring a 1.57-mile walk honoring Brigance, who wore No. 57 during his career.

"We are devastated by the heartbreaking news that we have lost O.J. Brigance," said Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti. "O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor, and friend to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. He was a vibrant person who became one of the first Ravens heroes with his passionate play, including that first tackle in the 2000 Super Bowl. Known for his bright smile and welcoming nature, it was easy to feel a special connection with O.J. from the moment you met him. His infectious smile and the inspirational way he lived and played endeared him to everyone he touched, both inside our building and across this city. This is a tremendously sad day for Baltimore. O.J. will be remembered for his service to our community, to the Ravens, and to the fight to find a cure for ALS. With heavy hearts, the Ravens organization extends our deepest condolences to Chanda and the entire Brigance family. We are saddened by this loss, and O.J.'s spirit will remain part of this community forever."

"I am devastated and at a loss for words," said Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome. "O.J. was one of the most genuine, sincere people I have ever known. From the moment he arrived in Baltimore, you could feel his energy. His amazing smile, welcoming nature, and infectious personality made everyone around him feel like family. He was a hero to this city long before his courageous battle with ALS and became an even greater inspiration in the way he faced it with the same fight, faith, and grace he brought to the football field. O.J.'s service to our community, to the Ravens, and the fight for a cure for ALS will never be forgotten. He was and always will be a beloved mentor and friend. With heartfelt sorrow, we extend our deepest sympathies to Chanda and the Brigance family."

"For 22 years, we've been blessed to have O.J. as a teammate, friend, and brother," said Ravens Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta. "It's a sad day, but also a celebration of all the gifts that O.J. bestowed upon our team, our city, and the entire NFL community. O.J. inspired us with humility, faithfulness, determination, competitiveness, and love for humankind. We never once saw O.J. angry or frustrated by his disease. Instead, we all witnessed a hero who influenced so many people through his unwavering optimism and grit. O.J. Brigance is the definition of what it means to live like a Raven. I will miss his smile and the twinkle of joy in his eyes. Our condolences to Chanda and the entire Brigance family."

"O.J. Brigance was a great man," said former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "On behalf of Ingrid, Alison, and our family, we extend our deepest condolences to the entire Brigance family. O.J. was a great friend to me, my wife, and my daughter, and I will always treasure the time we shared with him. We loved him, and we respected him. He was a hero in our eyes. O.J. was a man of great faith who was given a very challenging purpose, and he met it perfectly in every way through the great glory of God. I look forward to seeing him again in heaven someday."