OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens trimmed their roster from 90 players to 53 over the weekend, making tough cuts while also adding some unlikely names to their initial roster.

Ravens make roster cuts, add kicker to practice squad Ravens make roster cuts, add kicker to practice squad

The Ravens are carrying three quarterbacks on their initial roster for the first time since 2010. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano earned a spot as Baltimore's third quarterback following a strong preseason — at one point this spring, he was one of five quarterbacks competing for a roster spot.

"Didn't know what my opportunities were going to look like but just knew that if I got them, I was going to hit the ground running. I wasn't going to look back, and I'm proud to say that I did that, but like I said, I got a lot of work to do. I want to keep improving and help this team win," Fagnano said.

The Ravens have had at least one undrafted rookie make the initial 53-man roster in 22 of the past 23 years. This year, they have two.

Linebacker Ethan Burke went through Monday's practice for the first time as a member of the team rather than someone fighting to make it. He said he plans to keep his approach the same.

"For me, I didn't want anything to change. Work out just as hard, practice just as hard, be just as attentive in meetings, and almost like nothing has changed, and continue to fight to stay here," Burke said.

The Ravens also announced the signing of 15 practice squad players, including kicker Kyle Moody, who will compete with Tyler Loop. Head coach Jesse Minter said Loop remains the starter, but the team is preparing for every scenario.

"I have a lot of confidence in Tyler still. Again, he's had a great training camp. I expect him to be our kicker going into Indianapolis, but I think again you're always trying to just have every scenario, and so that's what we're trying to do as a team," Minter said.

It is the first time this season the Ravens have brought in another kicker. While the team expects Loop to handle kicking duties when the season opens, Moody gives them someone who can be called up on short notice if needed.

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