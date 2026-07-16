Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Nnamdi Madubuike: 'I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction'

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta gave what most fans would call the most positive update on defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike's status heading into the 2026 season.

While joining Cordell Woodland and Vinny Cerrato on 105.7 The Fan on Thursday, DeCosta expressed considerable optimism about what could be Madubuike's much-anticipated return.

"I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction, but you're talking about a different type of injury, a different type of circumstance," DeCosta said during the interview. "I'm excited about where Nnamdi is, and I think we'll have more information in the coming weeks. In the next two weeks, I think we'll have a lot more information that we'll be able to share with people."

Madubuike, 28, was sidelined indefinitely last season after suffering a neck injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

Since then, the organization has kept information surrounding Madubuike's status to a minimum, with everyone from DeCosta to former head coach John Harbaugh to current head coach Jesse Minter stating it would be up to him to speak about it when the time is right.

Social media posts showing Madubuike working out gave fans their first sign of hope, with Ravens director of strength and conditioning Scott Elliott noting that he had been "working his tail off."

In April, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Madubuike underwent neck surgery, with doctors optimistic that he can play in the upcoming season.

RELATED: Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike undergoes neck surgery, doctors optimistic for 2026 return

With Madubuike's absence last season, the Ravens' pass rush took a significant blow, finishing at the bottom of the league in sacks with just 30.

Madubuike's return would give the Ravens the pass rush intensity and physicality they lacked last season, creating a dynamic front with Travis Jones and Calais Campbell.

With all that said, hope remains that an even better update could occur at the Ravens' training camp at the end of July.