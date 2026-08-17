The Baltimore Ravens returned to the practice field in Owings Mills feeling good after their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, with head coach Jesse Minter pointing to discipline and procedure as the biggest takeaways from Saturday's performance.

Ravens get injury boost, primed for Minnesota joint practices Ravens get injury boost, primed for Minnesota joint practices

Ravens get injury boost, primed for Minnesota joint practices

More than any specific play, Minter highlighted the team's pre-snap operation as a standout element from the game.

"Honestly, one of the things was just pre-snap operation. I thought it was really well done on both sides of the ball. I thought that the guys did a really good job owning the operation. We were never really up against the play clock, which was awesome. Just a lot of good stuff on film," Minter said.

The Ravens also received positive injury news. Starting cornerbacks Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey, who left practices early last week, both returned to the field and participated in full 11-on-11 sessions.

Minter called the development a blessing.

"Those things happen. You pray for the best and hope for the best, and both those guys able to bounce back. It's a credit to them again that were able to just overcome some small little things. Major credit to them. Those guys have had a really good camp. They just get better and better every time they're out there," Minter said.

Linebacker Teddy Buchanan also made his return to the practice field after being activated off the PUP list.

"He’s just been a constant presence here. He has put in the time and the work; for a late-season injury, to be where he is at now is a major credit to him and his mindset, his work ethic," said Minter.

After a walkthrough Tuesday, the Ravens will travel to Minnesota for joint practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. With most starters sitting out the preseason opener, Minter said the reps against Minnesota will be significant.

"It's that time when you get a chance to line up and play against somebody else. I think you get the juices going a little bit more like a game situation. I know our guys are excited about that. Get a chance to go against some different schemes. Get a lot of reps for our quote on quote 'first team' and see where we're at after a couple days," Minter said.

The Ravens will play their second preseason game in Minnesota on Saturday.

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