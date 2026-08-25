OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens training camp is in its final week, with one preseason game remaining and cutdown day less than a week away.

The roster must shrink from 90 players to 53 by Sunday — one of the most difficult days on the NFL calendar. The coaching staff is hoping players fighting for a spot focus on enjoying the process rather than stressing over the outcome.

"Nothing lasts forever. So we know that this day is coming. It's not a great day because some guys [are] going to continue with their football career and some guys won't. Hopefully those guys just go out there, have fun, and let the chips fall where they may," Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Anthony Levine Sr. said.

Roster cuts loom for Ravens as they enter final week of preseason play Ravens enter final week of training camp with roster cuts looming on Sunday

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle will call plays from a booth upstairs during the regular season. He had originally planned to try calling plays from the sideline during the second preseason game against Minnesota, but returned to the box after being pleased with the communication in the preseason opener.

"I felt really good about how the communication structure was. Do I want to try that down on the field, or if I feel this good about it, my gut was basically like, hey, stay up here and let's roll because we don't have enough reps left as a coaching staff to be able to go through this dress rehearsal and hit the practice of it," Doyle said.

On the other side, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver will be on the sideline in a different role, with Head Coach Jesse Minter calling the defense. Weaver has used his game time to connect with every group in the unit.

"So he's keeping everything together also where we come to the sideline where all linebackers meeting the d-line, all back seven, linebackers and DBs. So we're all pretty much together. Weav, Minter, to the linebackers, we're all together on the sidelines and communicating," Ravens inside linebacker Trenton Simpson said.

The Ravens will host the Washington Commanders at their facility Wednesday for a joint practice, leading into the preseason finale against Washington on Friday night before cutdown day on Sunday.

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