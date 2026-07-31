OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens held their longest practice of the week on day 3 of training camp in Owings Mills, with coaches continuing to tweak the communication techniques they plan to use during the season.

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle will call plays on that side of the ball, but he has not yet decided whether he will do it from the sideline or up in a booth. He plans to use the preseason to help him decide.

"My plan right now, we're playing at home game one, I'll probably go up for that because it would be easier to be on the field at home. And so second game, I'll probably go down, and I'll kind of reevaluate and see what I want to do there. There's pros and cons to both, but I would like to use, you have these games to be able to do that and kind of see what your flow is and what fits best," Doyle said.

Defense put on a show on Day 3 of Ravens training camp Ravens defense wins day 3 of training camp

On defense, Head Coach Jesse Minter will be the play-caller, freeing up Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver to focus on his connection with players and their long-term development.

"It allows me to take a 30-thousand-foot view on it all than being so entrenched constantly with Xs and Os, not that I'm not, but there's that difference when you have to be out here and be locked in and calling everything," Weaver said.

Veterans like Trey Hendrickson will serve as another resource for younger defensive players. He is the oldest linebacker on the team and aims to boost the pass rush on the field while providing a helpful voice off it.

"I'm very humbled that there's a lot of ears that are willing to listen to what I've learned over the last couple of years. But as far as predictions, I can give you - we're going to hit when the pads come on," Hendrickson said.

After the first couple of practices appeared to favor the offense, the defense came out on top Friday. Practice ended with Malaki Starks picking off Lamar Jackson, which led to the offense doing push-ups before leaving the field.

The Ravens will practice Saturday at SECU Stadium in College Park. They will have Sunday off before returning to Owings Mills for practice on Monday.

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