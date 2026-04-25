Ravens, Cowboys to make NFL history in inaugural Rio Game

The Baltimore Ravens are heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but not for a vacation.

They'll be facing off against the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Rio Game, the first of its kind in history.

The game is set to take place on Sunday, September 27 (Week 3) at the Maracanã Stadium.

Baltimore last played internationally in October 2023 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where the Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans 24-16.

The Ravens last played the Cowboys in September 2024, beating them 28-25 in Dallas behind Derrick Henry's 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with Lamar Jackson's 182 passing yards and one touchdown pass.

It'll be the Ravens' third international game in franchise history.