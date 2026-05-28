BALTIMORE — M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Ravens, has been undergoing a renovation project for the last couple of years which is in its final phase.

Beginning in 2024, the Ravens began a three-year renovation plan that is in its third and final phase. Parts of this phase include new structures in the North Plaza, an open-air tailgate and concert area called The Talon and the extended overlook on the upper level.

Ravens continue final phase of stadium renovation project M&T Bank on phase 3 of renovation process

The hope is one day, features like these will help the stadium vault into the short list of iconic sports venues.

"This positions Baltimore to have one of the great stadiums in the world," said Ravens President Sashi Brown.

"We hope we turn this thing into Fenway or Wrigley but there's no guarantee that will happen. So I think these investments, the forward investment, it's really important. We set out I think when Art [Modell] built the stadium originally with the stadium authority the idea was to give Baltimore a world class facility."

The Ravens say the idea behind these renovations is to enhance the fan experience, especially when it comes to social interactions at the variety of new areas under construction. Additionally, a better fan experience could ultimately have a positive effect on how the team plays on the field in an environment full of engaged fans.

"The better the stadium experience is overall, the more demand there will be, more folks that come, the more invested they are in the team's winning," said Brown.

"So we think this is going to allow the stadium experience and the game day experience to be something that's much more inviting, higher demand but we want those decibels no doubt."

The Ravens said most of the renovations will be completed in time for the Morgan Wallen concert in mid July with all new features up and running in time for the preseason.