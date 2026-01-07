President Trump gives fired Ravens coach John Harbaugh glowing reference calling him a 'Total Winner'

BALTIMORE — Fired Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gained his first major reference as he searches for a new job.

President Donald Trump on Truth Social posted "Hire John Harbaugh, Fast."

The Commander in Chief called Harbaugh and his brother Jim, who currently coaches the Los Angeles Chargers, "total winners."

Back in July WMAR reported on the two brothers being spotted at the White House visiting Trump.

Harbaugh, 63, coached the Ravens for 18 years after replacing Brian Billick in 2008.

He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2013 over his brother Jim and the San Francisco 49ers.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Tuesday described Harbaugh as a "Hall of Fame" worthy coach, saying the decision to part ways was a "difficult" one. It was Bisciotti who prior to the 2025 season signed Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension.

Harbaugh immediately becomes a prime target for other teams with a head coaching vacancy. Those teams include the Browns, Falcons, and Giants.