Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Harbaugh brothers spotted at the White House with President Trump

John Harbaugh
Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Ravens NFL football head coach John Harbaugh addresses reporters during his end of season news conference, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
John Harbaugh
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A surprise special guest was spotted at the White House last week meeting with President Donald Trump.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and brother, Jim, were photographed inside the Oval Office Thursday.

It's unclear what the coaching duo was doing in D.C., but a picture taken by Chief White House photographer, Daniel Torok, show John and Jim posing with Trump, Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Nvidia is the world's largest semiconductor company, which has become a major focus of Trump's manufacturing and production policies.

Neither Harbaugh publicly commented on their visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Nor have the Ravens or Chargers, who Jim coaches.

John has mostly been mum on politics throughout his professional career.

Jim, meanwhile, spoke at Pro Life events before, but isn't known for publicly backing a specific political candidate.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are