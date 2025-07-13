Harbaugh brothers spotted at the White House with President Trump

BALTIMORE — A surprise special guest was spotted at the White House last week meeting with President Donald Trump.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and brother, Jim, were photographed inside the Oval Office Thursday.

It's unclear what the coaching duo was doing in D.C., but a picture taken by Chief White House photographer, Daniel Torok, show John and Jim posing with Trump, Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Great time hanging out in the Oval Office with President Trump, Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, and Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



📸: @dto_rok pic.twitter.com/CBnrPhmyRE — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 11, 2025

Nvidia is the world's largest semiconductor company, which has become a major focus of Trump's manufacturing and production policies.

Neither Harbaugh publicly commented on their visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Nor have the Ravens or Chargers, who Jim coaches.

John has mostly been mum on politics throughout his professional career.

Jim, meanwhile, spoke at Pro Life events before, but isn't known for publicly backing a specific political candidate.

