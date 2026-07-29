Nnamdi Madubuike returns to practice for first time in 10 months

BALTIMORE — Some good news for Ravens fans!

Nnamdi Madubuike passed his physical and been removed from the physically unable to perform list, the Ravens posted on X.

Nnamdi Madubuike has passed his physical and been removed from the physically unable to perform list. pic.twitter.com/0c0wvMonkG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2026

He was spotted at training camp practicing for the first time in 10 months.

Madubuike, 28, was sidelined indefinitely last season after suffering a neck injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

RELATED: Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Nnamdi Madubuike: 'I think everything looks to be pointed in the right direction'

In April, he had neck surgery which left doctors believing he would be able to play again.

With Madubuike's absence last season, the Ravens' pass rush took a significant blow, finishing at the bottom of the league in sacks with just 30.

According to ESPN, Baltimore's four man pass rush was ranked 28th in pressure rate, 29th in sack rate and 30th in pass rush win rate last year.

Madubuike rejoins a pass rush group that includes newly acquired Trey Hendrickson, Travis Jones and Calais Campbell.