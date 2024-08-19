'More energy' for Lamar playing at lighter weight

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It has been apparent from the start of Ravens training camp this year: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has the intention of being different.

Not by the way he plays but by the way he feels when he plays.

The two-time and reigning NFL most valuable player changed his body over the offseason. Jackson set out to shed some weight.

He lost ten lbs. between when the AFC title game ended and training camp started. He has dropped 25 lbs. since the 2022 season. He plans on playing this year at around 205 lbs.

Following Monday's practice Lamar said he is already noticing the difference playing at that lighter weight. He also confirmed, contrary to popular belief, he is indeed human.

"I’ve got a lot more energy. I’m not fatigued as much if I’m running like 30 yards down the field. I can come back and just be like me, like a robot, even though I’m not a robot," said Jackson. "So, yeah I’m feeling good. I just feel a lot better."

Lamar added he hasn’t noticed any increased speed when he takes off, but then again he said that’s not exactly what he is going for.

"I just got to outrun my opponent and I’m just cruising after that. I’m not really trying to do a 100 meter dash. I just beat whoever is chasing me."

Injury news: Tyler Linderbaum (neck) remains out. Head coach John Harbaugh said the pro bowl center is right on schedule with his recovery but won’t face contact this week.

Tight end Mark Andrews missed another day of on-field work. He hasn’t practiced since his car accident last Wednesday. Harbaugh said not to worry about Andrews, he is dealing with a 'very minor thing' and that he’s going to be fine. He will travel with the team to Green Bay for their joint practice against the Packers on Thursday.

