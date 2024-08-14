Ravens TE Mark Andrews in car crash, Coach Joe D'Alessandris hospitalized

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was a significant news day off the field at Ravens training camp on Wednesday concerning tight end Mark Andrews and offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris.

The Ravens announced that Andrews was involved in a car accident on the way to the Under Armour Performance Center. The team added he was evaluated by medical staff at the team facility and did not sustain any apparent injuries. He later joined his teammates for morning meetings.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of Lyons Mills Road for the report of a crash around 9:45, Wednesday morning.

Police say the two vehicles involved in the crash sustained heavy damage.

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes. This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car," Andrews said in a statement.

The tight end did not practice on Wednesday. The Ravens said it was already a scheduled day off for the 28-year-old and he should return to practice in the coming days.

The Ravens say Mark Andrews was in a car accident this morning and is okay. He will not practice today, as was already scheduled. https://t.co/21lgOSZsvv — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 14, 2024

Head coach John Harbaugh said after Wednesday’s practice Andrews is feeling "good".

"You know what I would say about that? I would say where your seatbelts," said Harbaugh. "Mark wore his seatbelts and that was an accident that happened and it was pretty significant, I believe, and he came out of it with nothing, nothing at all, not a scrape."

The Ravens also announced D’Alessandris is dealing with an acute illness which will require ongoing treatment for an extended period of time. The 70-year-old was hospitalized over the weekend.

The #Ravens and John Harbaugh with statements on offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, who was hospitalized over the weekend for an acute illness. pic.twitter.com/5Uxh6KyicJ — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 14, 2024

"He had surgery early in the summer and it came back a little bit. Some complications have arisen from it. So, he is in the hospital right now and he’ll be focusing on his health for the next significant period of time," said Harbaugh.

D’Alessandris has been with the Ravens since 2017 and has been in coaching for 45 years. He certainly leaves a void on Harbaugh’s staff.

"It’s a blow because he is a great football coach," said Harbaugh. "He is beloved by the players, by the coaches. He is a top game-planner, he’s a top coach. He is a huge part of our offense. He is going to be missed very much. But, we are going to be much more concerned about his health."

With D’Alessandris away the Ravens hired George Warhop as offensive line coach. He has four decades of coaching experience including 27 years working with the O-Line.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook

