Lamar Jackson ranked 69th on NFL Top 100, dropping 60+ spots from previous year's ranking

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has officially appeared on the National Football League's Top 100 list, but not exactly where most would expect.

Jackson placed 69th on the list this year, a dramatic drop from his previous ranking of 2nd going into the 2025 season.

An ESPN survey of league executives, coaches and scouts ranked Jackson at No. 5 among all quarterbacks, behind Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow.

On the Top 100, Jackson ranked just two spots above teammate Zay Flowers, who earned his first ranking on the list at No. 71.

RELATED: Ravens' Zay Flowers earns first NFL Top 100 ranking at No. 71

After an MVP-caliber season in 2024, Jackson experienced a disappointing 2025 campaign.

During a season plagued by injury, he recorded 2,549 passing yards, 349 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns.

Jackson missed four games after sustaining an injury during the Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Once healthy, he led the Ravens to six wins in their final 10 games, with a chance to secure a Wild Card playoff berth.

Now, with a new head coach and offensive coordinator, Jackson will look to bounce back with hopes of leading the Ravens to the promised land in 2026.

In a post on X, the Ravens called the ranking "fuel" for Jackson.

Training camp for Baltimore is set to begin July 31 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.