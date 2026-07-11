Ravens' Zay Flowers earns first NFL Top 100 ranking at No. 71

BALTIMORE — The first Baltimore Raven has been placed on the National Football League's Top 100 Players of 2026 list.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers has been ranked 71st — his first-ever placement on the list.

In the 2025 season, Flowers notched his second straight 1,000-yard receiving season, becoming only the third Raven to record 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

Flowers, now a two-time Pro Bowler, finished this past season with 1,211 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

So far, the NFL has released rankings 100-71 on this year's list.

Only two other AFC North players have been named to the list so far: Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (#93) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey (#82).