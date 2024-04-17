Henry attending Ravens workouts trying to develop relationships with new teammates

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are off and literally running on their offseason training program. It is phase one of their voluntary workouts.

Plenty of big name guys are in attendance this week, including MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Roquan Smith and new star running back Derrick Henry.

Signed as a free agent last month, Henry is a four-time pro-bowler, two-time All-Pro and two-time NFL rushing champion. He may be entering year nine of his hall of fame career, but this is only year one in Baltimore.

"I’m the new guy. So, I want to make sure that I show up and show my teammates and show this organization I’m here, I’m committed and want to come to work and want to put the work in and be around my teammates and develop that relationship with them," he said.

He wants to develop a relationship with the guy who will be putting the ball in his gut.

"Lamar is a cool guy," said Henry. "You can tell he is a great leader by how everybody flocks to him. [I have] only been around him for a little bit but seems like a great guy."

His new teammates can’t wait to watch that duo come the fall.

"Maybe I’ll have to get some popcorn on the sideline while I’m watching those guys go to work," said linebacker Roquan Smith. "I’m definitely excited. I think it’s a great piece added to us and it’s going to help us get to where we want to be."

It is another piece, another veteran leader added to a group setting the example. At the front with Henry is Jackson and Smith choosing to join their teammates at the facility for the voluntary work.

"You seen them here showing up early, putting the work in," said Henry. "That speaks volumes, I’m sure, throughout the team."

"The Ravens will continue offseason work at the Under Armour Performance Center over the next several weeks. Voluntary organized team activities begin in about a month. Mandatory minicamp begins on June 11.

