Ravens introduce their new rushing king

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — He has the most distinguished resume of any free agent running back the Ravens have ever signed. He is the best running back of his generation. Now Derrick Henry is poised to produce in purple.

"This is definitely where I wanted to be. I just didn’t know how it was going to go and how long it was going to take. But I’m glad it happened the way it did. Now I’m a Raven and ready to get to work," Henry told WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner.

The 30-year-old, Thursday, put pen to paper on a two-year, $16 million contract worth up to $20 million with $9 million guaranteed. The former NFL offensive player of the year and two-time rushing champ is now set to line up behind two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

"To be able to play with a player like him is going to be exciting. I just want to add another piece to this offense and help him out any way possible whether it’s running the ball, protecting him or even catching some screens, some passes every now and then," said Henry.

What is left to prove?

"Win a Super Bowl," Henry responded. "That is definitely something that I want to do."

Since 2017, Henry leads the NFL in almost every major rushing category. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, Henry is a bruising, physical back that generally gets better as the game progresses.

"This guy is a warrior and he is right up there with the very best that we have ever had," said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. "[He is an] unbelievable player. [I'm] excited to see what he does."

"We are versatile. We can go in a lot of different directions," added head coach John Harbaugh. "Lamar makes us versatile. I also think what we have been doing along those lines kind of fit this guy really well."

But historically running backs after the age of 30 see a decrease in production. Henry is confident he can buck that trend.

"That is always going to be the same. When a running back gets up in age, in the 30 age, they usually decline because that’s what history shows. But, I feel as long as I keep working and believing in myself and my ability, the sky is the limit."

When asked during his introductory press conference if his best days are behind him Henry answered, "Watch me."

