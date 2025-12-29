Harbaugh: 'We’ll be playing a division championship game on Sunday'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are back in the driver's seat for the AFC North championship after a commanding 41-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers, combined with timely help from an unlikely source: the enemy of our enemy.

A Cleveland Browns win against the Pittsburgh Steelers set up a winner-take-all divisional showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

"It's a great opportunity, we'll be playing a division championship game on Sunday," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday afternoon.

Harbaugh told reporters he and several coaches and players were watching the Cleveland-Pittsburgh game at home.

"Great job by Browns, obviously. A lot of respect for our division, very tough division. Hard-fought games in our division across the board. All four of these teams know how to play each other, and that was a great example of AFC North football, really," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens dominated in Green Bay behind a monster performance from running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns after being absent from the final series against New England last week.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley stepped up admirably in place of injured starter Lamar Jackson.

"When [Huntley] came back in, just because the opportunity presented itself, he was available. And it was really an opportunity type of thing for us. And he looked good in practice, he looked like, 'wow, I tell you…' Snoop has come a ways, he's improved, and he was good before. So to see it come to fruition in these games, and to win this big games, is really awesome, it's just incredible," Harbaugh told reporters.

Jackson's status remains TBD as he recovers from a back contusion, though Harbaugh said if the MVP quarterback can play, he will.

“It’s to be determined. Still, he’s coming off a serious injury. He’s working at it, saw him here today working at it. I think we’ll know a lot more on Wednesday," Harbaugh said Monday.

The Steelers will counter with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has been in high-pressure moments like this before. However, A-Rod will be without his top receiver DK Metcalf, who is serving the second game of a two-game suspension following an altercation with a fan in Detroit.

"You look at who's in and who's out for sure. Obviously DK Metcalf, look at the trouble he gave us in the first game. You factor [Darnell] Washington, whether he can play or not, for sure. [Calvin] Austin, those are big playmakers for those guys. But then you look at other guys they have, [Kenneth] Gainwell's incredible. Their running backs, I think are just top of the line," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh also praised Pittsburgh's outside linebackers as among the league's best at shedding blocks.

The Ravens-Steelers matchup will be featured as a Sunday night game, giving Baltimore a chance to clinch the AFC North title on the national stage.

