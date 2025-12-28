Win and In: The Ravens have one more postseason chance against the Steelers next week

BALTIMORE — And just like that, the Ravens have a chance to make the postseason with the Browns beating the Steelers 13-6.

The AFC North crown will be on the line next week versus Pittsburgh.

Two games ago, the Ravens lost a heartbreaker to New England at home.

The result of that game was debated all week as the Ravens looked to run out the clock and secure a win.

However, Derrick Henry didn't see the field again in the 4th quarter after he notched another TD with over 12 min remaining in the game.

The Patriots couldn't stop 22, but the Ravens stopped him for them.

The Ravens coaching staff heard the frustrations of fans and pundits alike as Derrick Henry ran all over the Packers to the tune of 216 yards, 4 TDs, on 36 carries.

Unfortunately, it took for the Ravens' playoff lives to be at stake for Derrick to see this kind of usage - the kind of usage Ravens fans have been begging for all season.

Well, the milk has been spilled. Baltimore has one more chance to say "we belong."