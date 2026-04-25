From Penn State to Baltimore: Ravens OL Vega Ioane ready to earn his spot

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Olaivavega Ioane touched down in Baltimore for the first time since being drafted by the team on Thursday.

Baltimore utilized the 14th overall pick to select Ioane, who played his entire collegiate career at Penn State.

Two moments from draft night stuck with the offensive lineman.

"I put the hat on my dad. He didn't take it off for the next two hours — he left the hat on the entire time," Ioane recalled. "After that, we took a picture as a whole family. I have eight siblings, and I'm not the youngest one. We're all standing there with a nice view in the back. That's my entire family — that's my whole reason for being here, for making it this far. Those people are my why."

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Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle called Ioane a "humble guy who competes," adding that he shows that throughout his tape, which excited him and the offensive staff when the lineman was available at their pick.

When asked about joining the team and blocking for quarterback Lamar Jackson, Ioane said he's thought about it extensively.

"His name carries weight around the game. He's been around for a while now — he's a talented, phenomenal player. It's going to be a big honor and blessing for me to block for somebody like that," Ioane said.

It's hard to believe Jackson doesn't feel the same about Ioane, who didn't allow a single sack and surrendered only four pressures in 32 career starts at Penn State.

Ioane said he modeled his game after players like Quentin Nelson, Zion Johnson, and Trent Williams.

Doyle expressed appreciation for Ioane's versatility, adding that it will create a competitive environment throughout the offseason and training camp.

Ioane will look to contribute to a Baltimore offensive line that struggled last season.

On Thursday, he said he's arriving with the mentality that he'll earn his spot, and his mindset is straightforward:

"Nobody's going to touch my quarterback. It's as simple as that."