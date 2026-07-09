Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Free Ravens Training Camp Tickets run out within four minutes

Ravens training camp enters week 2 as players put on pads for first time
Xavier Wherry
Ravens training camp enters week 2 as players put on pads for first time
Ravens training camp enters week 2 as players put on pads for first time
Posted
and last updated

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Well, that lasted long.

An entire four minutes. That's all it took for free tickets to Ravens training camp to run out.

The team at 11am on Wednesday made nine practices publicly available to fans on a first-come, first-served basis.

RELATED: Ravens release training camp schedule: 12 free practices open to public

As previously reported, about 2,000 tickets for each practice were up for grabs.

Just after 11am, they'd all been scooped up as captured below.

Ravens Training Camp

WMAR-2 News will keep you updated if more spots come up.

RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Get the latest weather from Maryland's Most Accurate weather team