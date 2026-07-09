Free Ravens Training Camp Tickets run out within four minutes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Well, that lasted long.

An entire four minutes. That's all it took for free tickets to Ravens training camp to run out.

The team at 11am on Wednesday made nine practices publicly available to fans on a first-come, first-served basis.

RELATED: Ravens release training camp schedule: 12 free practices open to public

As previously reported, about 2,000 tickets for each practice were up for grabs.

Just after 11am, they'd all been scooped up as captured below.

Seat Geek

WMAR-2 News will keep you updated if more spots come up.