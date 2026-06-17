Ravens release training camp schedule: 12 free practices open to public

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The NFL season is getting closer by the day, and the Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for training camp with their fans.

On Wednesday, the organization released dates for 12 free open practices that will accommodate 2,000 fans per day.

The practice dates are:

Wednesday, July 29, 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 30, 10 a.m.

Monday, August 3, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, August 4, 10 a.m.

Saturday, August 8, 11 a.m.

Sunday, August 9, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 11, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, August 12, 10 a.m.

Monday, August 17, 11 a.m.

Activities offered after practices include autograph sessions for children ages 6-12, interactive games, Ravens entertainment groups, concession stands, photo opportunities, sponsor activations, and the Ravens Flock Shop.

This year, the Ravens are using a ticketing system that allows fans to claim up to four tickets for a particular practice.

Parking is also different this year, with fans being asked to park at the Metro Centre at Owings Mills and then be transported to the Under Armour Performance Center via motorcoach shuttles.

"The new parking and transportation process allows us to significantly increase the number of fans we can host at each practice," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs stated. "A great deal of thoughtful planning and strategy went into this decision, and we believe it enhances accessibility to training camp while minimizing onsite congestion."

The first full-team training camp practice is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, with the final opportunity for fans to attend set for Monday, August 17.

"Every aspect of our operation is geared toward further connecting with — and creating exceptional memories for — as many fans as possible," Downs added. "There's tremendous enthusiasm surrounding the 2026 Ravens, and we can't wait to kick off the season by welcoming our incredible fans to training camp."

Fans can visit here Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. to acquire tickets, which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.