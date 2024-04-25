Watch Now
Everything Ravens fans need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL
The NFL Draft is in Detroit in 2024. It's heading to Green Bay in 2025. What about 2026?
Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 25, 2024
It's the day that NFL prospects, and fans, have been waiting for, the 2024 NFL Draft is kicking off night one this evening.

The Baltimore Ravens have pick 30 due to falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Along with pick 30, the Ravens will select at 62, 93, 113, 130, 165, 218, 228, and 250.

RELATED: 'It's like our Super Bowl', Ravens scouts ready for NFL Draft

Two of those picks are compensatory picks.

Baltimore has had a complete roster shift following the end of the 2023 season, leaving many positions in need.

They addressed some of those needs in free agency, signing Derrick Henry and Deonte Harty, while also resigning Arthur Maulet, Kyle Van Noy, and Ar'Darius Washington.

Now, the next phase begins tonight at the draft.

Who will they take?

RELATED: Keeping track of the Ravens' offseason 

Well, WMAR-2 News' Shawn Stepner sat down with ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, who believes the Ravens will aim for cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

WATCH:

Field Yates interview

Other mock drafts have the Ravens going offensive line or wide receiver.

In all, the team has a lot of work to do to try to get back to form this season.

But before the main event you can catch all the pre-draft action on WMAR-2 News at 7:30 pm with Shawn Stepner and Xavier Wherry.

And to get the draft, you won't even have to click a button, just sit tight as it will air right after the special beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Day 2 of the NFL Draft starts at 7 o'clock Friday evening on WMAR. Day 3 starts at Noon Saturday and is expected to wrap-up at 7pm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
