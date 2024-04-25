Everything Ravens fans need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft

It's the day that NFL prospects, and fans, have been waiting for, the 2024 NFL Draft is kicking off night one this evening.

The Baltimore Ravens have pick 30 due to falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Along with pick 30, the Ravens will select at 62, 93, 113, 130, 165, 218, 228, and 250.

Two of those picks are compensatory picks.

Baltimore has had a complete roster shift following the end of the 2023 season, leaving many positions in need.

They addressed some of those needs in free agency, signing Derrick Henry and Deonte Harty, while also resigning Arthur Maulet, Kyle Van Noy, and Ar'Darius Washington.

Now, the next phase begins tonight at the draft.

Who will they take?

Well, WMAR-2 News' Shawn Stepner sat down with ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, who believes the Ravens will aim for cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Other mock drafts have the Ravens going offensive line or wide receiver.

In all, the team has a lot of work to do to try to get back to form this season.

