Oh Yeah! Kool-Aid could be the Ravens' pick in the first round of the NFL Draft

BALTIMORE — Opinions are all over the board regarding who the Ravens should take in the first round of the NFL Draft. Will they go cornerback, offensive line or edge rusher? Could they possibly take a receiver in the opening round?

It is tough to prognosticate when picking 30th overall.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates thinks the deepest position pool this year is wide receiver and offensive line is not far behind.

The Ravens need guard and tackle help. Yates believes the difference makers will come off the board quickly.

"Offensive tackle, I think that run early will really be important in the first round because the drop-off is a little bit sooner," he told WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner.

In Yates’ April 15 mock draft he had the Ravens selecting their O-lineman 62nd overall in versatile guard/tackle Isaiah Adams out of Illinois.

In the first round he had Baltimore collecting a corner with plenty of flavor: Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Why should Ravens fans be saying 'Oh Yeah!' if the Ravens get Kool-Aid?

"Just the name alone is reason enough to say 'Oh Yeah!'. Kool-Aid McKinstry is just a buttery, smooth corner. He was sort of built to play man coverage in the NFL. He did plenty of that during his time at Alabama as well," said Yates. "Kool-Aid McKinstry, the kind of guy that I think is just sort of built to be a Baltimore Raven."

Of the local prospects, plenty of eyes will be tracking Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. However, it could be a long weekend for the all-time Terp.

"Taulia, the production speaks for itself - the Big Ten all-time passing leader. I think that he is going to end up being an undrafted free agent," said Yates. "There are certainly some traits to like. If he ended up on a practice squad this year it wouldn’t surprise me at all."

The Ravens have nine picks over the three days and seven rounds of the draft.

