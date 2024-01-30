Changes brewing for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Just like there is change among the Ravens decision-makers, there is sure to be change to the roster they put together. The Ravens have over twenty impending free agents. Many played key roles this season like defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Geno Stone and linebacker Patrick Queen, who said the uncertain future of his teammates is one of the big reasons they wanted to win it all this year.

"That’s why we wanted to get to where we wanted to get to," said Queen on Monday. "We definitely talked about it already. Everybody already knew, so that’s why it definitely stings a lot."

Queen, the 28th overall draft pick in 2020, was named to his first Pro Bowl this season. He also earned second-team All-Pro honors. He said he wants to return to Baltimore but knows the Ravens might not be able to afford him.

"This is where I started it at, so it would definitely be nice if I’m back. At the same time, I just have to do what’s best for me [and] do what’s best for my family. Then, [the Ravens] have to do what’s best for them on the other side."

How about veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney? He tied a career high this year with nine and a half sacks in 2023 and said he hopes for a second season as a Raven.

"I enjoyed coming to work. It made my life a lot easier this year," he said. "That's probably why I played at a high level because I [didn’t] have any pressure. I would just come in, have fun and be yourself and just play ball. There was never any pressure throughout the week on anybody, but yes, I would love to come back here."

On offense veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is among the free agents. So is running back Gus Edwards. Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler just finished up a three-year deal.

"I am ready to roll. Obviously, I want to be back as a Baltimore Raven, there is no doubt about that. I’ve loved my time here, I love the people here, love my teammates here, and I want to keep playing with them," said Zeitler. "Hopefully that business side of football can be figured out nice and quick, and we can get that taken care of."

Zeitler was named to his first pro bowl on Tuesday, replacing Kansas City’s Joe Thuney.

The coaching staff could look much different next year as well. Several Ravens assistants have interviewed for head coach and coordinator jobs around the NFL. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, the hottest name, could land a head-coaching gig in Washington or Seattle.

