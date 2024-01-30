Watch Now
Ravens' director of player personnel to become Chargers GM

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 30, 2024
BALTIMORE — Joe Hortiz, long-time member of the Ravens, has left the team to become the general manager of the Chargers.

Hortiz was director of player personnel for Baltimore.

He started with the Ravens in 1998 as a personnel assistant and worked his way up.

He joins the Chargers with new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

