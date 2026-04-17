Baltimore Ravens unveil new 'The Next Flight' uniform collection featuring updated helmets and jerseys

BALTIMORE — After much anticipation and nail-biting from fans, the Baltimore Ravens unleashed new uniforms Thursday night at their second annual Flock Forum.

Taylor Epps Uniform staging before unveiling

This was a PSL owner-exclusive event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.

The new collection called "The Next Flight" is the biggest fashion change for the franchise since 2000. These new jerseys tell the story of the team's uniform evolution.

The Baltimore Ravens The Next Flight Details

“From the outset, our objective was clear: evolve a uniform that has become iconic and only move forward if we could truly make it better."

The Next Flight takes off pic.twitter.com/qLggrzB5Fi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 16, 2026

Raven's senior vice president of marketing, Brad Downs, stated: “After more than three years of design, iteration, and collaboration, we believe we’ve done just that—delivering a look that feels both modern and unmistakably Ravens.”

At kickoff, the most significant changes are the new Raven wings around the collar along with the talons on the side of the pants.

Also, "Baltimore" is on the front of the away jersey, carrying the city to enemy territory.

"Ravens" remains in its place on the home jerseys.

The full lineup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m0fZAkkwEh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 16, 2026

There's a new matte black "Darkness" helmet with two black talon stripes, which the team wear with their all-black uniforms.

Darkness there and nothing more. pic.twitter.com/kd4qgbT7zs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 17, 2026

There's a front-facing, two-toned raven on this helmet with red eyes staring into the souls of opponents, resembling the red eyes above the tunnel at M&T Bank.

The face mask itself is still the classic all-black as well. This design will soon be a fan favorite.

Taylor Epps Ravens fan enjoying the vibes

The numbers are now outlined in midnight purple, representing the iridescence of raven feathers. The midnight purple is also splashed in different areas across the new collection.

To learn more about the visual history of past Ravens unis, click here.

The jerseys will be available to fans at the M&T Bank Stadium Flock Shop Friday at 8am.

The jerseys are available to fans at the M&T Bank Stadium Flock Shop Friday at 8 a.m.

