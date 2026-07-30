Baltimore Ravens training camp day 2: Both units adjusting to new coaching staff's systems

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens took the field for day two of training camp in Owings Mills on Thursday, with both sides of the ball continuing to adjust to the new systems brought in by the team's new coaching staff.

On offense, coordinator Declan Doyle has impressed players early with his intellect. Much of the work implementing new schemes began during OTAs, but training camp is the opportunity both units need to sharpen the details.

Ravens adjust to new systems on day 2 of training camp Ravens adjust to new systems on day 2 of training camp

Wide receiver Zay Flowers said the early start has made a difference.

"We're still learning it, but we got a jump in OTAs because we got a few weeks here early. So that's been helping. That's definitely been helping a lot. Now we're just trying to detail it out and stay as clean as possible," Flowers said.

The new system aims to press every advantage by getting the ball to playmakers, perhaps none bigger than running back Derrick Henry. His first 2 years in Baltimore were spectacular, and the All-Pro is not focused on expectations heading into the new scheme.

"I ain't really trying to get into the expectation thing. I'm just going to try and go out there and do my job, whatever they ask me to do. Be willing to do whether it's catch the ball, run the ball, block, whatever it requires from my position for us to be successful and put us in position to be successful," Henry said.

On defense, the biggest change is at the playcaller position. Head coach Jesse Minter will call the defense during games. While the coaching approach is different, the defensive leader remains the same. Linebacker Roquan Smith is still at the center of the unit and will be relied upon to learn and manage the defense. Smith said leadership starts with himself before it extends to others.

"Leadership, that's a strong word, and I don't, but first and foremost, I have to make sure I'm in the position I need to be in before you try to lead anyone at the end of the day, and first, you've got to lead by example and be vocal when you need to. But I think those things take care of themselves," Smith said.

Minter praised the work ethic and attitudes of the team's leaders — players, he said he will lean heavily on not only as the season progresses, but right now as training camp continues and the roster gets comfortable with the new systems.

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