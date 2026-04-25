Baltimore Ravens select tight end Josh Cuevas and running back Adam Randall with back-to-back draft picks

The Ravens had back-to-back picks in the back of the 5th round. They picked TE Josh Cuevas and RB Adam Randall, respectively.

Eric DeCosta said the team would be taking two tight ends in this draft, and he made good on his word.

Cuevas caught 37 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns during his time at Alabama.

Running back Adam Randall started his college football career as a WR but tore his ACL.

He would eventually be moved to RB in 2024. As a running back, he's a unit at 6-3, 232 pounds.

Last season, he was an honorable mention ALL-ACC, leading Clemson with 814 rushing yards on 168 carries.

