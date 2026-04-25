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Baltimore Ravens select 'The Waffle House' Elijah Sarratt with the 115th overall pick in the NFL Draft

CFP Peach Bowl Football
Mike Stewart/AP
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) pulls in a touchdown reception against Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
CFP Peach Bowl Football
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The Baltimore Ravens pick WR Elijah Sarratt from Indiana at 115. He's called "The Waffle House" because he's always open.

He's known for making contested catches.

"If the ball is in the air, it's mine," Sarratt said in his press conference with media after the pick.

"I always feel like I'm open."

Last season, Sarratt was second-team All-Big Ten and led the FBS with 15 receiving TDs.

He started all but two games due to injury.

In 2024, he was third-team All-Big Ten Conference with 53 catches, 957 receiving yards, and 8 receiving TD's.

Sarratt is familiar with Charm City, as he is also a former St. Frances Panther.

At the Baltimore high school powerhouse, he was Freshman All-American, first-team All-Northeast Conference, tied for 5th in the FCS, and tied the school record with 13 receiving TDs.

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