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Baltimore Ravens select Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers with the 162nd overall pick in the NFL Draft

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Jacob Kupferman/AP
Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) reacts after defeating Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Ravens add Duke's CB Chandler Rivers, giving a boost to the secondary with pick 162.

Rivers has racked up accolades in college. He was second-team All-ACC in 2025 and started 13 games.

In 2024, he was third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-ACC.

He's known to be physical even as a smaller defender. He can play in the slot and on the outside. His NFL report card is labeled "ideal nickel. "

The 5-9 corner has some wheels too.

The main reason pundits thought he might fall in the draft was because of his size, not his skills.

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