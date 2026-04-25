Baltimore Ravens select Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers with the 162nd overall pick in the NFL Draft

Ravens add Duke's CB Chandler Rivers, giving a boost to the secondary with pick 162.

Rivers has racked up accolades in college. He was second-team All-ACC in 2025 and started 13 games.

In 2024, he was third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-ACC.

He's known to be physical even as a smaller defender. He can play in the slot and on the outside. His NFL report card is labeled "ideal nickel. "

The 5-9 corner has some wheels too.

The main reason pundits thought he might fall in the draft was because of his size, not his skills.