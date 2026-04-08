Baltimore Ravens players react to new head coach Jesse Minter and John Harbaugh's January departure

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are in day three of voluntary offseason workouts in Owings Mills, bringing a lot of newness to the organization—most notably head coach Jesse Minter.

As players returned to the facility, they spoke about meeting the head coach for the very first time, as well as John Harbaugh's departure from the organization. This was the first time players have spoken publicly since the longtime head coach was fired back in January.

Ravens players discuss new head coach Jesse Minter and John Harbaugh Ravens players discuss new head coach Jesse Minter and John Harbaugh

"Jesse's been awesome, and this whole coaching staff has been awesome just stepping in. In here the, the energy, it feels really, really good. I'm excited about, you know, going forward, getting better, and working towards our goal," Mark Andrews said.

"It's a new energy. Everybody get to restart with a new coaching staff. We lost a lot of people and we're probably gonna gain a lot of people at the same time, so everybody's just learning at the same time and building a new bond and relationship with coaches that's decided to build relationships with us," Zay Flowers said.

"He cares a lot about the process and the learning process, especially, obviously right now we're not out there playing football and we're just in a meeting room and that can get a little mundane from time to time but keeps guys engaged just by, you know, painting the picture of what you're gonna do when you hear how many guys can play different positions and all this other stuff," Kyle Hamilton said.

This was the first time we heard from players since Harbaugh was fired.

"Shocked and then you start just kind of reminiscing on the past four years of my career and almost 20 years or however long he was here success and good football being played, and you know you start thinking about all the personal moments that you had," Hamilton said.

"Thinking about Coach Harbs and everything that we've done and been through and the type of person that he is, you gotta recognize and respect that and I will forever have love and and respect for him and see someone I can call at any time," Andrews said.

"We were shocked that it happened like I was shocked, but dropped down to him for three years. I appreciate that he came and got me and we did what we did, so I'm excited for him, his new job over at the Giants, see what he do now," Flowers said.

The current workouts are phase one of a three-phase program. Organized team activities will pick up on May 18.

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