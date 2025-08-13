Baltimore Ravens partner with Relentless Events to transform M&T Bank Stadium into year-round venue

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have made it clear that M&T Bank Stadium will be available 365 days a year, and this latest partnership intends to make that goal a reality.

Relentless Events, a recently formed private events organization, has officially been named the exclusive event services partner of the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Stadium.

The company will manage year-round private event operations and venue rentals at the stadium, which will allow the stadium to be available more often than just on game days.

“Our mission at Relentless Events is to deliver bold, dynamic and unforgettable experiences for our clients and their guests that mirror the energy of Ravens gameday,” Relentless Events director of private events Kimone Kocica stated. “We’re here to raise the bar for what’s possible in event planning and execution, and we do it with the same commitment to excellence that defines the Ravens.”

This all stems from the Ravens' three-step renovation plan.

The Ravens initially announced the transformation projects, "The Next Evolution," back in 2024, stating that the goal was to "enhance the gameday and year-round fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium."

Phase one was upgrading field seating, The Blackwing Suites, and the Roofdeck.

Phase two, which fans will be able to enjoy this year, will introduce new eateries, a retail store and a viewing experience that gives fans an up close and personal look at players that walk out to the field on game day.

Now, with Relentless Events, some of those spaces that the team introduced can be used for corporate gatherings, weddings, galas, and even concerts.

“What sets Relentless Events apart is not just our association with a legendary football franchise, but our dedication to delivering events that reflect the Ravens’ values: precision, passion and teamwork,” Ravens senior vice president of stadium operations & guest experience Rich Tamayo added. “This is more than a venue; it’s a platform for extraordinary experiences.”

The remaining renovations are expected to be completed by 2026.