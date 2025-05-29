Phase two of renovations underway at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — The Ravens Flock will be introduced to some new experiences at M&T Bank Stadium for the 2025 season.

The Baltimore Ravens held a tour of the stadium Thursday as phase two of renovations is currently underway.

This year, fans will be able to experience some new eateries, a retail store and a viewing experience that will allow an up close and personal look at players as they walk out to the field on game day.

The renovations are a part of a three-year project known as "The Next Evolution," which began in 2024.

During that season, fans were welcomed to the new Blackwing Suites and Roofdeck.

One official told WMAR that the goal is to not only make the experience better for fans, but to make the stadium a 365-day-a-year venue.

"We know it's a world class venue, so to be able to host large events in conjunction with other events like you mentioned the All Star game or other major soccer events, concerts, you know, things like that we certainly want to aggressively pursue events like that for sure," said Brad Downs, SVP of Marketing for the Ravens.

Officials said the renovation project should be complete by 2026.