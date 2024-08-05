Phase one of renovations at M&T Bank Stadium complete in time for Ravens season

BALTIMORE — Ravens fans get ready because game days at M&T Bank Stadium just got better.

A lot has gone into these changes, beginning with an upgraded field seating experience.

136 new plush executive field seats were installed in the northwest and southwest corners.

The Blackwing Suites is a luxurious addition, including exclusive club access, high-end food and drink, a private restroom, and concierge service.

Lastly, a Roofdeck will offer two levels of social space for fans to enjoy, including a beer hall and rooftop bar with views of the city.

"Not only have we treated the fan experience, but we’ve also gone back in invested in the infrastructure of the stadium to make sure the stadium is going to be here for the next 15 years and beyond," says Sashi Brown, President of the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans can come out and enjoy the upgrades as early as Tuesday at the FC Barcelona vs AC Milan soccer game.

​"A lot of work has gone into this. Our team has done years of planning and a ton of work on [the] design and also the construction portion of it. We are really excited to be kicking off with an exciting global soccer match with two of the world's best brands and franchise clubs playing here Tomorrow night, Barcelona and AC Milan," says Brown.

Football fans can also come out as early as Friday for the Ravens' first preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is only phase one of a three-step renovation process. Phases two and three should be completed by 2026.