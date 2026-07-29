OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens opened training camp Wednesday in Owings Mills under new head coach Jesse Minter, marking the start of what the organization hopes will be a championship season.

Minter made an immediate impression by scheduling morning practices, a departure from the afternoon sessions held in previous years. Fans turned out to get their first look at the newest version of the Ravens under a new coaching staff.

Minter acknowledged the expanded scope of his responsibilities in his first head coaching role.

Baltimore Ravens open training camp under new head coach Jesse Minter Baltimore Ravens open training camp under new head coach Jesse Minter

"Yeah, it's certainly a little bit different, just from a job description standpoint, what I'm responsible for. I feel like I'm responsible for how the whole team plays," Minter said.

Despite the coaching change, Super Bowl aspirations remain at the forefront for a team built around quarterback Lamar Jackson. Entering his ninth NFL season, Jackson has yet to appear in a Super Bowl and said the urgency to win a championship is only growing.

"Each and every year, I'm getting older, not younger. So, of course, it increases, but it starts now like I said on The Lounge, it starts now in training camp. Each and every year you're getting older, your mind is getting sharper. The only thing now is just the new offense. So once I get that down pat, there's no room for error with us," Jackson said.

The Ravens also received a significant boost on the defensive side of the ball Wednesday when defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was removed from the physically unable to perform list after clearing his physical. The 2-time Pro Bowler was limited to individual drills, but his presence on the field was welcomed by teammates. Safety Kyle Hamilton said Madubuike's return will make the defense better as the unit looks to bounce back from last year.

"I don't think it takes a genius to realize we'll get better when he's on the field. So it allowed for a lot of younger guys to step up and get some reps, some much-needed reps going into this year, but we're all hopeful to get him back as soon as possible," Hamilton said.

On offense, Jackson connected multiple times with wide receiver Zay Flowers during 11-on-11 drills, with that connection looking sharp early in camp. Center Ethan Pocic also took the field for the first time since joining the Ravens, adding another name to what Minter described as an open competition at the position — arguably still the team's biggest unanswered question on offense.

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