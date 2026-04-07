Baltimore Ravens fans share their top priorities and predictions ahead of the upcoming April NFL draft

BALTIMORE — The big question for the Baltimore Ravens is what the team will do in the upcoming draft on April 23.

Fans in Fells Point are sharing their opinions on the team's priorities, with many focusing on the offensive line to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Earlier today, I spoke with ESPN analyst Booger McFarlane to get his thoughts on what the Ravens should do in this year's draft, but there is nothing like hearing directly from the fans.

Baltimore Ravens fans share their top priorities for the NFL draft Baltimore Ravens fans share their top priorities for the NFL draft

"I could see them going like if, if Spencer Fano is there now, you got a versatile offensive lineman that can play tackle or guard, you can put him at center cause you obviously need a center there," one fan said.

"I would love to do something like we did. Trade back in late when we got Kyle Hamilton and then traded back in to get Linderbaum, so do something similar to that, get an asset, maybe someone on the O-line at 14, and then get a playmaker towards the end of the draft," another fan said.

"We don't draft wide receivers well, so I don't even want them to try to do that again. I think we would just, you know, look to probably in free agency for that," a third fan said.

"Honestly, we just need to get back to having a good offensive line so I'm gonna need a good right tackle for Lamar," the fan said.

"I wanna see a center. Replace Linderbaum," a fourth fan said.

"O-line protect Lamar. He's, he's the guy. Like, you know, he can't, he can't win games for us if he's not playing, if he's hurt. So protect Lamar. That's what I care about," a fifth fan said.

"Well, I think we should go defense and I think we should go D-line. I think the interior line needs a lot of help... So we need an interior lineman, somebody that's stout, and somebody that's a legitimate name," a sixth fan said.

The draft airs on WMAR beginning April 23.

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