Baltimore Ravens draft USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane with 80th pick

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have selected USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane with the 80th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lane is described as a long, lean wide receiver who displays good fluidity in his routes.

At 6'4", Lane is said to excel at setting up his routes and attacking defenders' leverage.

He joins a wide receiver room that includes Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Devontez Walker.

Baltimore adds a big-bodied target for Lamar Jackson who can play opposite Flowers and provide a complementary skill set to the receiving corps.