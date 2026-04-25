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Baltimore Ravens draft USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane with 80th pick

USC Pro Day Football
Kyusung Gong/AP
Southern California wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane runs with the ball during the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
USC Pro Day Football
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BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have selected USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane with the 80th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lane is described as a long, lean wide receiver who displays good fluidity in his routes.

At 6'4", Lane is said to excel at setting up his routes and attacking defenders' leverage.

He joins a wide receiver room that includes Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Devontez Walker.

Baltimore adds a big-bodied target for Lamar Jackson who can play opposite Flowers and provide a complementary skill set to the receiving corps.

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