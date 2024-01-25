Mayor Brandon Scott makes friendly wager with KC mayor ahead of AFC Championship

BALTIMORE — The AFC Championship game is Sunday and that means fans from both teams will be in Baltimore this weekend.

Two of the biggest fans for each team include Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Scott is confident the Ravens will win, so he proposed a friendly wager with Lucas on his Facebook.

In the video, Scott tells Lucas the last time he was here the Ravens won 36-35 in 2021.

"Remember the last time you were standing right here in this suite, in this stadium with me, the Ravens defeated the Chiefs," Scott said.

Here's what's on the line:



Two dozen crabs from Captain James Seafood

Can of Old Bay

Video of Scott in a Chiefs' jersey

Turning City Hall red

"Take your meds and bundle up because my whole city has the bird flu and it’s highly contagious. See you Sunday my friend," Scott said.

Lucas has yet to respond.