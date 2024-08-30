Andrews returns to practice, Brade on making Ravens roster: 'Dreams can come true'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When it comes to beating the Chiefs in the season opener, the Ravens know they’ll need their biggest stars to turn in big games on one of the biggest stages the NFL offers: its first game of the season.

On Friday one of those stars returned to the practice field to gear up to be on the field Thursday in Kansas City.

"I’m feeling really good. I’m excited. My body feels good. I can’t wait for this first game and this season," said Mark Andrews.

The star tight end practiced for the first time since his involvement in a car accident on the way to the team facility on August 14.

"It’s extremely scary. It was definitely a serious thing. For me it puts things in perspective," he said. "Tell the people you are around that you love that you love them and wear your seat belt. You never know what is going to happen on the road."

Andrews said now it’s all about moving past the incident.

"My body feels healthy. I’ve worked really hard this offseason and had a good camp and it’s time to go put the work in for this season."

Another Raven you could say had a good camp is Beau Brade. It was good enough to crack the 53-man roster as a rookie.

"I dreamed of it but couldn’t really imagine it, he said. "So, this has been an amazing experience. It’s been better than I could have ever expected."

The safety out of Clarksville, River Hill High School and University of Maryland beat the odds and made the team as an undrafted free agent.

"It was a dream. It was a dream. Every kid around here, if you were a Ravens fan, you dreamed to be on the Ravens. I grew up watching Ray Lewis [and] Ed Reed. I was watching the Super Bowl [in 2012]. I was born in 2002, so after 2009 to now, I’ve just been watching the Ravens; I’ve been a fan of them. It's been a dream."

Brade’s story can now inspire the next generation of Baltimore area athletes.

"I feel like it shows them that dreams can come true, but I think that also shows them that you have to put the work in," he said. "You can’t dodge it or just hope and pray for it to happen and not put any work towards it – you have to try your hardest. And whatever happens, does happen, but I feel like I’ve never seen someone try their absolute hardest at something and not be able to accomplish it. That’s what I did."

