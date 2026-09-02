Randallstown Rams eye playoff return under new head coach

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — The Randallstown Rams are entering the 2026 season with a new head coach, a younger roster, and a chip on their shoulder after being shut out at home in the first round of the playoffs last year.

First-year head coach Tim Brown is leading the team as it chases a fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Despite the roster's youth, Brown is not scaling back his expectations.

"I have high expectations, the same as the past. I'm not lowering my standard. I'm not lowering my expectations. Definitely going to be a lot of teaching moments for us having a young team, but I'm looking for my guys to be fast and physical from game one all the way through the season. My expectations are going to stay where it's at," Brown said.

The sting of last year's playoff shutout is still fresh for returning players. Senior running back Patrick Erondu said the team is using that loss as motivation heading into the new season.

"We're just trying to get better. I mean every single day we come in here and we know that could've been an opportunity for us. Just come out here for revenge and just making it out to that same position and not giving that up like last time," Erondu said.

While a handful of players and coaches return from last year's squad, this is largely a new group. Brown said that means the past does not define them — and they have the opportunity to build something of their own.

"The past is the past. All those guys that we had, they were all great guys, we had a great coaching staff back then but everybody's gone now. Clean slate. Blank canvas. Just a brand new fresh team fresh year," Brown said.

The Rams open the season Friday at South River.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.