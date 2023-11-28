Presidents, fellow first ladies gather for Rosalynn Carter's services

Presidents and fellow first ladies are gathering Tuesday in Atlanta to pay respects to Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, who was married to former President Jimmy Carter, died at home on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

The former first lady is currently lying in repose at The Carter Presidential Center until she is transferred to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church for a private tribute service.

The ceremony will feature family members, invited guests, scriptures and music.

The memorial service begins at 1 p.m. ET.

U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be in attendance, in addition to every living former first lady: Melania Trump, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. Former President Bill Clinton will also attend.

It was at first unclear if Jimmy, 99, would be able to make Rosalynn's services, as he has remained in hospice care since early this year. But it has been confirmed that he will attend and bid a final farewell to his wife of 77 years.

The Carters' grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

There will be a number of speakers and people reading prayers. The couple's grandchildren will speak at the tribute, as well as journalist Judy Woodruff and longtime aide and friend Kathryn Cade.

The program at the tribute service features a number of iconic images of the former first lady — such as her testifying before Congress and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom — showcasing exactly the kind of trailblazer she was.

On Wednesday, Carter will be officially laid to rest in a private burial at the Carter family home in Plains, Georgia, where she and the former president lived the entirety of their lives together, except only for when he served as governor and president.

Three days of ceremonies for the former first lady kicked off on Monday with a motorcade through Atlanta.

