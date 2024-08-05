Kamala Harris could pick VP running mate on Monday

The clock is ticking for Vice President Kamala Harris to choose a running mate in the presidential race.

An announcement could come Monday, but is expected by Tuesday at the latest.

Three finalists have emerged as potential vice presidents for Harris: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris spent time interviewing each of them over the weekend.

Being from the swing state with the most electoral votes up for grabs, Shapiro could provide a favorable boost for Harris. He’s only been in office since the start of last year but is a popular figure as he is Pennsylvania's highest vote-getter in gubernatorial history after winning 2022's election by 15 percentage points.

On the other hand, Kelly, a retired astronaut, has served as a Democratic senator for the swing state of Arizona since taking over John McCain's seat in 2020. Kelly has deep ties to the military, having served in the U.S. Navy as a combat pilot. He is married to former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Another contender, Walz, is a man with deep Midwestern roots and a solid political resume. He became governor of Minnesota in 2019 and navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the public outcry following the murder of George Floyd by a White police officer.

Harris will kick-start her tour of battleground states in less than 24 hours, and her running mate is set to join her.

By Monday night, Harris will officially become the Democratic nominee for president. On Friday, she secured the votes of more than 2,300 Democratic delegates, crossing the threshold that is needed.

Harris is set to formally accept the nomination after the virtual voting period ends at 6 p.m. Monday.