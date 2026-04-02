BALTIMORE — A police-involved shooting is under investigation in West Baltimore.

Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for an altercation in the area.

When police arrived and stopped to question the suspect, he took off running.

Police shoot suspect who grabbed taser, reached for gun in West Baltimore Police shoot suspect who grabbed taser, reached for gun in West Baltimore

According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, officers tackled the suspect and tased him. The taser didn't work, and officers tried to tase him again, but the suspect gained control of the taser.

At the same time, the suspect was digging in his bag for what investigators later learned to be a handgun.

An officer fired one shot at the suspect.

A knife was also recovered from the suspect.

He is now in the hospital, listed as critical but stable.

Last year, officers recovered two guns from this suspect, police say.

He will be charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Mayor Brandon Scott issued this statement: