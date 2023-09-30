Police and SWAT responded an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore Police and SWAT responded to an officer-involved shooting in the Northeast District on Friday.

According to police, the incident started along the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane when an officer patrolling the area noticed an individual brandishing a weapon.

The officer then commanded that person to drop their weapon, at which point the officer fired his gun.

Police believed that the suspect fled into a nearby building.

Officers were able to clear the scene. However, the suspect was not located inside the building.

There were no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.