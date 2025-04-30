Pets on Set: Taka

BALTIMORE — Say hello to Taka!
He's five years old and is looking for a new place to call home.
Taka is the perfect balance of playful energy and laid-back relaxation.
At one point in the day, he'll love a good game of tug-of-war, fetch and running around the year. Later, he'll be down for cuddles and a nice quiet moment.
He's also super smart, affectionate, and did well with kids aged 3 to 9.
Taka has done well with gentle, simlarly sized dogs, but he does have a strong prey drive, meaning he'll chase smaller animals. He will most likely do good in a home without small pets.
BARCS is hold their Block Party Saturday, May 3, at The Avenue at White Marsh.
There you can take part in family-fun activities and meet some adoptable pets.
The link for information about the block party can be found here.
If you're interested in giving Taka a home you can contact the Baltimore Animal and Care Shelter.
Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225
Email: info@BARCS.org
Phone: 410-783-6266
Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm
Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm