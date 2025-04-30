Pets on Set: Taka

BALTIMORE — Say hello to Taka!

He's five years old and is looking for a new place to call home.

BARCS

Taka is the perfect balance of playful energy and laid-back relaxation.

At one point in the day, he'll love a good game of tug-of-war, fetch and running around the year. Later, he'll be down for cuddles and a nice quiet moment.

He's also super smart, affectionate, and did well with kids aged 3 to 9.

Taka has done well with gentle, simlarly sized dogs, but he does have a strong prey drive, meaning he'll chase smaller animals. He will most likely do good in a home without small pets.

BARCS

BARCS is hold their Block Party Saturday, May 3, at The Avenue at White Marsh.

There you can take part in family-fun activities and meet some adoptable pets.

The link for information about the block party can be found here.

If you're interested in giving Taka a home you can contact the Baltimore Animal and Care Shelter.

Address: 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD21225

Email: info@BARCS.org

Phone: 410-783-6266

Adoption hours: Monday – Friday: 2pm –6pm

Saturday & Sunday: 11am - 4pm