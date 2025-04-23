Pets on Set: Orbit

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Say hi to Orbit! She's one years old and is looking for a place to call home.
Orbit absolutely loves getting attention and gets the zoomies as soon you open the back door to the yard.
She came to Baltimore County Animal Services as a stray, so she could be picky when it comes her dog friends.
A dog meet and greet with any resident dogs is definitely recommended.
Orbit only weighs about 35 pounds so she is great for any living setting, whether its a house or an apartment.
If you want to give Orbit a home, you can reach out to Baltimore County Animal Services.
Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013
Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov
Phone: 410-887-7297
BCAS is having a Spirit Week beginning Monday, April 28! If you adhere to the criteria, the adoption process could go well in your favor!
Here is the rundown:
Monday- wear neon, tie dye, bright colors and get a waived adoption fee
Tuesday- Rare opportunity- adoptable dog room will be open for dog adopters to walk through.
Wednesday- Wild West Wednesday- wear cowboy attire and get a waived adoption fee (Also Adopt a Shelter Pet Day)
Thursday- Safari- wear jungle/safari animal clothing for a waived adoption fee
Friday- pajama day- sweats permitted and get a waived adoption fee.