Pets on Set: Orbit

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Say hi to Orbit! She's one years old and is looking for a place to call home.

Orbit absolutely loves getting attention and gets the zoomies as soon you open the back door to the yard.

Amanda Engel/WMAR

She came to Baltimore County Animal Services as a stray, so she could be picky when it comes her dog friends.

A dog meet and greet with any resident dogs is definitely recommended.

Orbit only weighs about 35 pounds so she is great for any living setting, whether its a house or an apartment.

Amanda Engel/WMAR

If you want to give Orbit a home, you can reach out to Baltimore County Animal Services.

Address: 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD 21013

Adoption hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Email: animalservices@baltimorecounty.md.gov

Phone: 410-887-7297

BCAS is having a Spirit Week beginning Monday, April 28! If you adhere to the criteria, the adoption process could go well in your favor!

Here is the rundown:

Monday- wear neon, tie dye, bright colors and get a waived adoption fee

Tuesday- Rare opportunity- adoptable dog room will be open for dog adopters to walk through.

Wednesday- Wild West Wednesday- wear cowboy attire and get a waived adoption fee (Also Adopt a Shelter Pet Day)

Thursday- Safari- wear jungle/safari animal clothing for a waived adoption fee

Friday- pajama day- sweats permitted and get a waived adoption fee.