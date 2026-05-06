Pets on Set: Olivia and Olga

Meet Olivia and Olga, two adorable puppies from Operation Paws for Homes, eager to find their forever homes. These sisters, now 10 to 11 weeks old, charmed us with their playful energy and love for children and other dogs.

WMAR Olivia (right) Olga (left)

Irene from Operation Paws for Homes suggests adopting them separately, as sibling bonds can sometimes lead to issues as they grow. Both have experienced socialization at kids' parties and even with cats, showcasing their friendly nature.

WMAR Olga

For those interested in adopting, the process begins with a simple application. An adoption coordinator will assist you, whether you're interested in these pups or exploring other options.

WMAR Olivia

Olivia and Olga promise to bring joy and companionship to families ready for a bit of puppy fun.

Reach out to Operation Paws for Homes if you are interested in meeting Olivia or Olga. They are a foster only organization so emailing them is the best way to get in touch.

Email them here: adopt@ophrescue.org

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. A journalist reviewed all content for accuracy and context.